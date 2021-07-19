Advertisement

Storms cause minor flooding in Collinsville area.

A dog enjoys the flood waters.
A dog enjoys the flood waters.
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Minor flooding was seen in the Collinsville area this morning.

Three houses on Highway 19 had floodwaters wrapping around them.

The early morning storm swept through the area and left many houses flooded and without power.

The flooding started around sunrise, and the rain continued to fall throughout the day.

No injuries have been reported though water damage is expected when the floodwaters recede.

