Storms cause minor flooding in Collinsville area.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Minor flooding was seen in the Collinsville area this morning.

Three houses on Highway 19 had floodwaters wrapping around them.

The early morning storm swept through the area and left many houses flooded and without power.

The flooding started around sunrise, and the rain continued to fall throughout the day.

No injuries have been reported though water damage is expected when the floodwaters recede.

