Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) - A three-year-old was killed in Hickory Sunday after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the boy was in a car with his older sister while their parents were inviting people to go to revival. The boy found a gun in the glove compartment. The gun discharged. The toddler was hit in the chest.

The boy’s parents were not charged. Sheriff Pennington calls it a “horrible accident.”

