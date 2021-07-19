‘Training thunderstorms’ lead to East Mississippi flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several inches of rain over a short period of time led to flash flooding Monday morning, especially in Newton, Neshoba, and Lauderdale Counties.

Viewers sent in photos of flooded roads and yards in Collinsville, Martin, Union, Little Rock, and Nellieburg.

The National Weather Service reported that 5.11 inches of rain fell by 7 a.m. in Union from Monday morning’s storms. Emergency Management in Neshoba County also reported that a part of County Road 317 was impassible due to flooding.

The flash flooding was caused by “training thunderstorms,” which is when a series of storms move across the same area. Think of it like a train moving along its track, and each train car is an individual thunderstorm.

Always remember this saying when dealing with flash floods: turn around, don’t drown!

Some of the storms also contained strong winds. A wind gust of 48 miles per hour was recorded at N-A-S Meridian just before 5 this morning.

