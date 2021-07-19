A wet Monday in store for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Rain and storms have begun across our area quite early this morning, and we look to see periods of rain and storms throughout the day. Generally speaking, we’ll see about an inch of rainfall through the day on Monday; however, if storms move across the same areas multiple times during the day, some spots could see locally up to 3-5 inches of rainfall. This could lead to some localized flash flooding, so be sure to use caution on the roadways.

The best chance of localized flash flooding will be through the early afternoon hours. Due to the all the rain and storms on our Monday, high temperatures are only set to climb into the mid-80s. Showers and storms will continue to be possible during the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the upper-60s to low-70s by Tuesday morning. Rain and storms will be likely once again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with localized flash flooding possible as well on both days.

Storm chances will decrease a bit by Thursday, and high temperatures will warm in response. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday, the upper-80s on Wednesday, and then the upper-80s to low-90s by Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will warm into the 90s area-wide by Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will feature the best chance of heat indices climbing into the low-100s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon Thursday through Sunday.

