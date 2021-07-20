City of Meridian Arrest Report July 19, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTONIO SMITH
|1988
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT C22 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHANIECE S DAVIS
|1992
|4714 22ND ST APT C MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALONSO D NORMAN
|1990
|3312 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JAWANN JONES
|1995
|6291 OXFORD RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|GREGORY O CREEKMORE
|1962
|3020 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|AUSTIN R MARTIN
|1998
|2580 DEFOOR RD TOCCOA, GA
|DUI
|MARCUS T DANIELS
|1995
|1418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROBERT L ANDERSON
|1985
|901 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MS
|DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|VERA IYICH
|1990
|1933 WEST 10TH ST LAUREL, MS
|INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|JASMINE KEYES
|1997
|1933 WEST 10TH ST LAUREL, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOEY CARPENTER
|1962
|4609 BROADMOOR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:02 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:13 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Briarwood Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:26 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:20 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:06 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:58 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 36thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:50 PM on July 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:33 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 60thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.