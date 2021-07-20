City of Meridian Arrest Report July 19, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:02 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:13 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Briarwood Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:26 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:20 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 11:06 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:58 PM on July 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 36thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:50 PM on July 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:33 AM on July 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 60thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.