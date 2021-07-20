Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 20, 2021

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JATERREON T DONWELL19993914 POPLAR SPRINGS DR #18 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
ANGEL BENNETT19872122 26TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SPENCER CHERRY19881420 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

