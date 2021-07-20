City of Meridian Arrest Report July 20, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JATERREON T DONWELL
|1999
|3914 POPLAR SPRINGS DR #18 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|ANGEL BENNETT
|1987
|2122 26TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|SPENCER CHERRY
|1988
|1420 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.