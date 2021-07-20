Graveside services for Mr. Dennis Green will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Hays Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Green, age 53, of Nixo, MO, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Cox Medical Center, Springfield, MO.

Dennis was kind-hearted and loving and would go out of his way to help anyone, in any way. If Dennis was your friend, you were blessed. The world needs a lot more people like Dennis.

He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Jerry Myers; sister, Angela Myers Cross; two nieces Hannah Mathis and Jennah Mathis; one nephew, Steven Cross; great-nephews and great-niece, Rylan, Wesson, Branton, and Harleigh; his sweetheart, Marcy Thompson and sons, Malachi and Toby; aunts and uncles, Bill and Sandra Barber and Chet and Kathy Harwell; along with special cousins, and many close friends, whom he considered as brothers/sisters.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Sara Lee.

