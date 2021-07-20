Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) -Authorities in Kemper and Noxubee counties are looking for a murder suspect.

Henry Benamon is accused of shooting and killing a woman in the town of Macon last Thursday. Benamon is 33-years old. He’s on the run.

Authorities describe Benamon as 5′7′', weighing 150 pounds and is covered in prison tattoos.

He has ties to the Preston, Mississippi, area as well as Louisiana and Texas.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-743-2255.

