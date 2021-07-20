Advertisement

Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder

Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) -Authorities in Kemper and Noxubee counties are looking for a murder suspect.

Henry Benamon is accused of shooting and killing a woman in the town of Macon last Thursday. Benamon is 33-years old. He’s on the run.

Authorities describe Benamon as 5′7′', weighing 150 pounds and is covered in prison tattoos.

He has ties to the Preston, Mississippi, area as well as Louisiana and Texas.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-743-2255.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding reported in East Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 573 new cases reported Tuesday
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton

Latest News

Futurecast - Tuesday July 20 at 5 PM
More storms on Tuesday, but drier weather on the horizon
Gun safety for children: What you need to know
Gun safety for children: What you need to know
Weather - July 19, 2021
Weather - July 19, 2021
New Meridian City Council has busy day set for Tuesday
New Meridian City Council has busy day set for Tuesday