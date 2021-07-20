Drying on the way, but more rain will fall first

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are finally starting to see some sign of some drier changes for late this week. The change may be temporary, but we need a break from the rain. In the meantime, there’s more rain to fall.

Our Next 24 Hours

Some lingering, stray showers are possible Monday evening, but the biggest part of the rain has ended. The night will be mostly cloudy and muggy otherwise. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Occasional rain is likely on Tuesday. Rain can fall heavily at times. As always, there can be some dry areas, too. There will be cloudy, dry breaks amid the rain. We can warm up to a high temperature as high as 84 degrees in those breaks. Rainfall amounts will vary from less than one-tenth of an inch to around an inch with locally higher amounts in spots.

Looking Ahead

Rain is a good bed again on Wednesday. After Wednesday, rain will be reduced to spotty and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will become less widespread little by little through the week. By the weekend, we will be mostly dry with just isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoons. Next Monday will trend drier still.

Our rainfall is nearly 12 inches since June 1, which is more than four inches above normal. Since January 1, we’ve had nearly 43 inches of rain at Meridian Regional Airport. That’s almost nine inches above normal to date. We are waterlogged and need a break. The drying late this week and next week may become common for through early August. After that, long-range forecast data suggest increasing rainfall again.

