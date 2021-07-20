DYW Program offers contestants rewarding opportunities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

29 of the most talented young ladies from all over Mississippi are continuing preparations for this year’s DYW program.

The participants have a very busy schedule this week in Meridian, including the past two days of rehearsals at the Evangel Temple.

They’ll also be participating in workshops on interviewing and public speaking. The overall winner will advance to the national program in Mobile, Alabama but all the ladies will leave with a great experience.

’We definitely more experience with interview,” said Maggie Triplett, Lauderdale County’s DYW. “I know it’s going to help me out a lot with college interviews and also being able to get on stage and be able to speak my opinion, my values and views for self expression. Also for talent and getting to share what I love and what I love to do.”

“It’s not a pageant at all,” said Nya Nobles, Clarke County’s DYW. “It’s a place for girls to grow and to experience new things. Something you wouldn’t experience anywhere else. So I hope to get the connection with the other girls. I also hope to get some good feedback for interviews, college and possibly my career later on in life.”

Two nights of preliminary competition begin Thursday night followed by the finals on Saturday evening at the Evangel Temple.

