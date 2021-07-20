Advertisement

Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS, in Newton County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, July 18, 2021, at about 11:30 pm in the 15000 block of Highway 503 in Newton County, wearing a black shirt and aqua blue pajama pants.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alexia Kira Henry, contact Decatur Police Department at 601-635-4010.

