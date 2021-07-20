Gun safety for children: What you need to know

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies in Newton County continue to investigate a deadly shooting involving a toddler.

The three-year-old boy died on July 18th after he grabbed a gun from the glove box of his parent’s car and accidentally shot himself. The tragedy is a sobering reminder- kids and guns can have deadly consequences.

Newscenter 11 visited The Range at 601. The range offers basic handgun classes, and the business will soon offer those classes to youth.

They want to teach kids about gun safety. The Range at 601 General Manager, Christine Hemphill said parents should teach gun safety to their kids at an early age.

“I think a lot of kids are curious, you know a lot of people don’t realize that their kids have never been around firearms, and they see them on T.V. So, it’s important, imperative in fact that their kids are familiar with their guns but also the guns are safely locked away so that their kids aren’t curious as far as getting them out and showing them off to their friends. If you have them locked somewhere that the kid can’t access without adult supervision, it prevents possibly a tragedy from happening,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill showed Newscenter 11 how child guard gun locks work and why every parent with young children should have a gun lock on their firearm.

“You’d take your Glock out of the box. Drop your magazine out. Lock your slide to the rear. Ensure that it’s empty. You’ll take your lock. Unlock it. Then you can do one of two ways: I like to slide the lockdown of the barrel of the gun, simply as I know for a fact that there is no cartage down in the barrel itself and the chamber. You run it through the end of the barrel, and you lock the slide open, just like that,” said Hemphill.

Law enforcement said all firearms should be kept in a locked and secure place.

“Many times, you’ll have individuals that think well I don’t have children in my home. But yet they have grandchildren or neighborhood kids or friends and family that’ll come over. They’ll think well you know they won’t find my gun in the drawer next to the couch where I keep one. Well, kids sometimes when left unattended will go exploring. And that’s how sometimes firearms are found. Inside your home make sure there’s security, there is some type of lockbox or some type of safe so that you have access to it but that children or others that shouldn’t have access won’t,” said Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

According to giffords.org, 4.6 million minors in the U.S live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm. 73% of children under the age of 10 who live in homes with guns said they know the location of their parents’ firearms. 36% admitted they had handled the weapons.

If you need a child safety lock for your gun, stop by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. They offer free locks to people every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

