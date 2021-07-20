Kemper County Stuff the Bus is Wednesday

DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - If you missed Tuesday’s Stuff the Bus in Philadelphia, you will have another chance to make a school supply donation this week.

Stuff the Bus will be rolling into Kemper County Wednesday. The event will be held at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in De Kalb from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations can range from school supplies, to school uniforms, and to monetary donations.

The event is put on by the United Way of East Mississippi.

