Meridian High gym receiving major upgrades

Meridian High Gym Renovations
Meridian High Gym Renovations
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian High School gymnasium is getting a bit of a facelift over the summer break.

A new air conditioning system has already been installed as well as new lights and new motorized side baskets. The floor is now set to be replaced in a process that will take a little less than one month to finish. When complete, the Cats will have a new state of the art floor with an M-Cat logo that will be uniform for all MHS teams.

“We are very excited about the vision Dr. Trussel and Dr. Carter have for improving our athletic facilities,’ said boys basketball coach Ron Norman. “Dr. Trussel said when he came in, we were going to take this to another level and he’s held true to his word. We’re fixing to get a brand new uplift to our gym. New lights are already installed and we’re really excited about going forward with our program.”

“Oh wow, it’s been a long time coming,” said girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner. “The kids have worked so hard. I think it’s deserving. The school deserves it and the community deserves it. We like to run state of the art programs and we like to look like it.”

The work is set to be complete by August 16th, just in time for the start of the prep volleyball season.

