More storms on Tuesday, but drier weather on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Another wet day is in store for our Tuesday as rain and storms will be likely throughout the day. Although the flooding threat will be lower today than compared to yesterday, isolated flash flooding will be possible in spots on our Tuesday. Due to the rain and cloud cover around, high temperatures this afternoon are only set to climb into the mid-80s, which is several degrees below average for this time of year.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible overnight, with a chance of thunder in the early part of the night. Morning lows by Wednesday will drop to around 70 degrees. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, with isolated flash flooding not entirely ruled out. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the upper-80s. Storm chances will be noticeably lower by Thursday, and highs will warm in response. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday as temperatures continue to warm. Highs look to be in the low-90s on both days. By Saturday, we could also be looking at those heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees. We’ll likely see the heat index climb into the low-100s by Sunday and Monday. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will decrease further by Monday, with only isolated activity in the forecast.

