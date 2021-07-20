Advertisement

More storms on Tuesday, but drier weather on the horizon

Futurecast - Tuesday July 20 at 5 PM
Futurecast - Tuesday July 20 at 5 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Another wet day is in store for our Tuesday as rain and storms will be likely throughout the day. Although the flooding threat will be lower today than compared to yesterday, isolated flash flooding will be possible in spots on our Tuesday. Due to the rain and cloud cover around, high temperatures this afternoon are only set to climb into the mid-80s, which is several degrees below average for this time of year.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible overnight, with a chance of thunder in the early part of the night. Morning lows by Wednesday will drop to around 70 degrees. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, with isolated flash flooding not entirely ruled out. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the upper-80s. Storm chances will be noticeably lower by Thursday, and highs will warm in response. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday as temperatures continue to warm. Highs look to be in the low-90s on both days. By Saturday, we could also be looking at those heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees. We’ll likely see the heat index climb into the low-100s by Sunday and Monday. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will decrease further by Monday, with only isolated activity in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding reported in East Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,326 new cases reported Monday
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton

Latest News

Weather - July 19, 2021
Weather - July 19, 2021
More rain will fall this week, but drying is on the way for this weekend.
Drying on the way, but more rain will fall first
Flooding in Martin
‘Training thunderstorms’ lead to East Mississippi flash flooding
Flood recedes on Marion-Russell Road
Heavy rains flood portions of Marion-Russell Road