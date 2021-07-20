Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Marie Ritch Neal will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Boles officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Neal, age 67, of Marion passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.

Jackie was a graduate of Meridian High School and Meridian Community College. She worked in retail management for over 20 years with The Sound Shop and Traditional Jewelers. Jackie never met a stranger. Her customer service skills were excellent, and she really took pride in her work. All who met her left as a friend.

She is survived by her husband, Jetson Neal; her sisters, Jayne McKinion (Keith) and Sharon Barham (Bob); her niece, Baleigh Davis (Bo); nephew, Bryan Barham; and great nephews, Waylon and Nolan Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marie Ritch, and her aunt and uncle, Marie Frances and Buddy Ritch, and aunt, Frances Ritch Minor.

The family requests memorial be made to East Mississippi Animal Rescue.

Pall bearers will be Bryan Barham, Bo Davis, Chris Sharp, and Ronnie Wagner.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 12:30 until 1:45 at the funeral home.

