Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie S. Sowers will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Michael Smith and Billy Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sowers, 79, of Meridian, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridain.

Jackie was born in Blossom, TX into a large family to Gladys and Cotton Foote. She married Alvin Sowers, January 1, 1960 and enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage. She loved to crotchet, sew for family and friends, and loved cooking for her family. She loved singing gospel music and, with her husband, she sang and ministered to seniors at seven nursing homes during the week prior to covid restrictions. She was a Sunday School Teacher for many years at the Anchor Church of God of Prophecy. She retired due to health concerns as a sales clerk with Wal-Mart, where she worked for almost 15 years. Mrs. Jackie was a lady of many talents and will be remembered for her love for her God, family, and friends.

Mrs. Jackie is survived by her husband, Alvin W. Sowers; children, Johnny Sowers (Angie), Ronnie Sowers (Gina), and Brenda Pickard; and a special adopted daughter, Cindy King. Grandchildren Monica Sowers, Jared Sowers (Morgan), Ashley Hardy, Haley Owen (Jake), Kasey Fluker (Tyler), Matthew Jacobs (Ashley), and Joel Jacobs (Isis). Great-grandchildren Brenden Hardy, Bailey Hardy, Kaylee Fluker, Brooks Owen, Wyatt Jacobs, and one on the way. Siblings Billy Foote (Jennie), Dana Bradford (Bill), Kenneth Foote (Yolanda), Patricia Flannigan, James Foote, Debra Stevens, and Jerry Foote (Lisa), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Harold “Cotton” Foote; son, Donnie Wayne Sowers; siblings Luther Foote, Vivian Cawthorne, Stella Marie Willis, Dorothy Jones, Douglas Foote, Vickie Lynn Pelham, and Harold Foote, Jr.

The Sowers family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Bo Godwin, Joel Jacobs, Derek Walters, David Smith, Kevin Blythe and Jack Blythe. Eddie Hyde will be serving as honorary pallbearer.

The Sowers family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral rites.

