Graveside services for Ms. Billie Joyce Brown will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Golden Grove Community Cemetery in Union, Mississippi, with Reverend Bill Webb and Reverend Paul Sizemore officiating. Internment will immediately follow the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Brown, age 85, of Meridian passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at NorthPointe Health and Rehab.

Ms. Joyce enjoyed being outdoors, where she enjoyed working in her rose garden, doing puzzles, and word search. She loved her strawberry milkshakes! Ms. Joyce was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Shirley (J.D.) and Vicki Mowdy (Tim); grandchildren, Jason Mowdy (Shea), Marie Brewer (Cole), Hanna Breckenridge (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Taylor Mowdy, Logan Mowdy, Brealyn Brewer, and Avery Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Ward and Wilma Lockwood, one sister, Kay Drew Ward, and her grandmother, Annie Smith “Mamar.”

There will be no visitation prior to the service.

