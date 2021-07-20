MSDH: More than 570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday more than 570 new COVID-19 cases.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, five between July 16 and July 19. Another four were discovered during a search of birth records between May 8 and July 13.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 329,703 and 7,477, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,070 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,787 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,075 cases, 156 deaths

Jasper: 2,253 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,637 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,561 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,765 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,302 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,690 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,095,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,012,510 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

