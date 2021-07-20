Advertisement

MSDH: More than 570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

The eight-county Pine Belt topped 35,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020 for the first time.
The eight-county Pine Belt topped 35,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020 for the first time.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday more than 570 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Tuesday that 573 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, five between July 16 and July 19. Another four were discovered during a search of birth records between May 8 and July 13.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 329,703 and 7,477, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,070 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,787 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,075 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,253 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,637 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,561 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,765 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,302 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,690 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,095,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,012,510 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding reported in East Mississippi
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 573 new cases reported Tuesday

Latest News

2020's Kemper County Stuff the Bus
Kemper County Stuff the Bus is Wednesday
Stuff the Bus donations
School supplies collected at Philadelphia’s Stuff the Bus
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at Rush Health Systems
DYW Program in Meridian
DYW Program offers contestants rewarding opportunities
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder