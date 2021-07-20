Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding reported in East Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 573 new cases reported Tuesday
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’