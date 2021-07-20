School supplies collected at Philadelphia’s Stuff the Bus

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Stuff the Bus campaign made a stop in Philadelphia Tuesday.

People came to the Philadelphia Depot to drop off school supplies and other school essentials. Volunteers collected various items including binders, folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons and more.

Many students start off the school year without all the items they need, so these donations will be going a long way.

