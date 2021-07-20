Graveside services for Ms. Toni Beasley will be held Thursday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Paul Trosper, Rev. Gary Davis, and Rev. Jim Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Toni was born September 27, 1963 in Meridian, Mississippi and entered her heavenly home Sunday, July 18, 2021 after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She is now cancer free and pain free. She loved being outside in her pool, watching clouds, and taking walks in the woods with her fur babies. She always had a great playlist and a quick witted answer. She worked over 20 years as a sales representative for Lorillard Tobacco which was bought out by ITG Brands and resulted in Toni being able to retire early. She was able to take some time off before searching for that perfect job in the next chapter of her life, which she did when she went to work for The Ice Plant. Even though she was only there a short period of time, her co-workers became her extended family. Toni taught pre-school aged Sunday School children over 25 years at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The last few months she has not been able to attend church but leaned on Jesus even more. She was a true fighter unto her last breath.

Survivors include her mother, Dot Beasley; her sister, Chelda O’Dell (Jim - her favorite brother in law); her brother, Robby Beasley; and fur babies, Tiff and Boo Boo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Beasley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International, American Cancer Society, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or the charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.