City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2021
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEFFERY A CLARK
|1978
|426 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ITALY RUFFIN
|1999
|2705 45TH AVE APT C14 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|ELISSA THOMAS
|1999
|3830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT D50 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:06 PM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.