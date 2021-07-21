Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2021

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEFFERY A CLARK1978426 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
ITALY RUFFIN19992705 45TH AVE APT C14 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
ELISSA THOMAS19993830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT D50 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:06 PM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

