City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:18 AM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:06 PM on July 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.