Drier weather on the way.... eventually

The chance for rain will shrink as showers and storms grow fewer through this weekend.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will gradually diminish through this weekend and early next week. With the break in the rain will come significant warming, and we will actually feel like summer for a change. We’ve got to get there....

The Next 24 Hours

Occasional showers are possible tonight. We won’t all get rain. Away from any showers, tonight will be cloudy and muggy. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain will not be as widespread as it has been so far this week, and we can have some dry areas. Away from the rain, high temperatures can be as high as 87 degrees. If you get heavy rain earlier, you top out in the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead

The showers and storms will grow less widespread day to day through this weekend. By Sunday, we’ll be left with an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. That overall dry period will last through Tuesday and likely beyond. With few showers and storms around, odds will decrease of seeing rain right on top of you. The temperatures will go the other way - building into the mid-to-upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

