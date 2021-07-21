Marion PD gears up for school supply drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - For the past several years the Marion Police Department has given back in big ways. During Christmas they give away thousands of toys. This time of year they focus on school supplies and Chief Randall Davis says it will be bigger than ever.

They started the supply drive in 2014 when Chief Davis saw there was a need to fill.

“This first started when I received a phone call from a local school and said some young kids showed up with no supplies. Immediately I said, ‘we can fix this.’” Davis explained.

So far they’ve collected at least 4,000 pencils, more than 1,000 book bags and countless classroom materials.

“I’m just so glad that Chief Davis puts this event on each year. Now that I’m the mayor I get to be more involved in it and hands-on. I’ve told chief this is his show,” Marion Mayor Larry Gill said. “I want him to get out here and show the community what Marion is all about and I will support him every step of the way.”

The first day of a new school year can be frightening for kids. Davis wants to make sure they have everything needed to prevent potential embarrassment or even bullying.

“We see that some of these kids are in trouble because there’s nowhere to turn. We want to let them know there’s somewhere to turn with Marion PD,” Davis explained. “They actually get to come down and talk to us. We can give them a hug and let them know they have a lot of support right here. We are going to do everything we can to help you.”

Just because the Marion Police Department is putting on this drive doesn’t mean they are only helping children in the area. Davis makes it a point to travel to schools in other districts every year.

“East Mississippi and West Alabama or wherever they come from we are going to take care of them. Here’s the thing, we have to make sure they have enough to get started in the year,” Davis said.

The supply drive will take place at Marion Town Hall on July 31 starting at 8 a.m. There will also be free hot dogs for the children.

If you would like to volunteer during this year’s school supply drive you can call the Marion PD at 601-483-9573 and ask for Chief Davis.

