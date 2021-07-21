Advertisement

Pearl River Resort reinstates mandatory mask mandate

The mask mandate also includes Bok Homa Casino
Pearl River Resort
Pearl River Resort(Pearl River Resort)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Bring a face mask or covering if you plan on visiting the Pearl River Resort soon. The popular, resort destination reinstated its face covering requirement Wednesday.

Here’s the press release the resort sent to WTOK:

All Guests and Employees of Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino are Temporarily Required to Wear Face Coverings

Pearl River Resort properties and Bok Homa Casino are temporarily reinstating a mandatory mask policy for all guests, effective immediately.  Associates are also required to wear face coverings.

Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has issued Executive Order 2020-060-B, reinstating face covering requirements on Tribal land.  A spike in COVID (Delta variant) cases throughout the state has prompted this action.

Health agencies recommend wearing masks to reduce the risk of infection from this highly contagious variant of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry
Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

Shots at the Barbershop
‘Shots at the Barbershop’ held Wednesday
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at Rush Health Systems
Dr. Thomas Dobbs discusses COVID-19 previously.
Dobbs: ‘Rough few weeks’ ahead in COVID-19 fight