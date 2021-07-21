Rain chances slowly decrease as temperatures warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to another warm and humid start to our Wednesday, with a few showers out there. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, but rain chances will be a bit lower than compared to the past couple of days. Due to this fact, high temperatures will warm into the upper-80s this afternoon. Isolated, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, but no major concerns are expected.

A few showers and storms will be possible overnight, mainly before midnight. We’ll start our Thursday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s and warm into the upper-80s and low-90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Highs are set to return to the low-90s area-wide by Friday.

Storm chances will decrease further heading into the weekend, though storms will still be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the low-90s on both days, with the heat index around 100. We’ll continue to warm into the start of the next work week, with highs in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. The heat index looks to climb to around 105 degrees by then. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

