Advertisement

Rain chances slowly decrease as temperatures warm

7-Day Forecast July 21-27
7-Day Forecast July 21-27(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to another warm and humid start to our Wednesday, with a few showers out there. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, but rain chances will be a bit lower than compared to the past couple of days. Due to this fact, high temperatures will warm into the upper-80s this afternoon. Isolated, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, but no major concerns are expected.

A few showers and storms will be possible overnight, mainly before midnight. We’ll start our Thursday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s and warm into the upper-80s and low-90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Highs are set to return to the low-90s area-wide by Friday.

Storm chances will decrease further heading into the weekend, though storms will still be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the low-90s on both days, with the heat index around 100. We’ll continue to warm into the start of the next work week, with highs in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. The heat index looks to climb to around 105 degrees by then. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder
Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

The chance for rain will shrink as showers and storms grow fewer through this weekend.
Drier weather on the way.... eventually
Weather - July 20, 2021
Weather - July 20, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 20th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 20th, 2021
Futurecast - Tuesday July 20 at 5 PM
More storms on Tuesday, but drier weather on the horizon