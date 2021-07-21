‘Shots at the Barbershop’ held Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in Meridian Wednesday.

“[We’re] trying to get [people] healthy, making people live, good, longer lives, and all that good stuff because the virus is back, and we want people vaccinated,” said Jenkins Barbershop owner Kevin Lewis.

Jenkins Barbershop teamed up with Greater Meridian Health Clinic to put on “Shots at the Barbershop.”

“A lot of people don’t have transportation, ways to come to the health clinic to get vaccines,” said Debra Graham, a nurse at Greater Meridian Health Clinic. “We’re here to hopefully make people feel like they can get back some sense of normalcy.”

Lewis says it’s important for his business to get involved in this vaccine clinic because he wants his clients to be as safe as possible.

“We have a lot of people where we do appointments, but we have a lot of people in and out,” Lewis said. “And we want people to feel safe when you’re coming into the barbershop, and that’s why we’re trying to encourage people to get their shots, to be out in public, and you’ll feel safer.”

Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be hosting a Back to School Bash on July 29th, where vaccines will also be available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.