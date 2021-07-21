Advertisement

Texas and Oklahoma request to join SEC

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a shocking announcement today, it was revealed that Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly reached out to the SEC about possibly joining the conference.

The story was first reported by the Houston Chronicle as they announced that the two Big-12 teams individually reached out to the Conference.

An announcement could arrive in just a couple of weeks and if the Longhorns and OU join the SEC, the Conference would have 16 schools.

Texas A&M famously exited the Big-12 nine years ago to go to the SEC, but now it seems like two others are about to join.

Longhorn football finished 4th in the Big-12 last season with a 7-3 record, while the Sooners placed 2nd with a 9-2 record.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry
Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

Meridian High Gym Renovations
Meridian High gym receiving major upgrades
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
Sideline View by Dale McKee
Stickball Championship Decided on Final Day of Choctaw Indian Fair