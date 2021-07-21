Texas and Oklahoma request to join SEC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a shocking announcement today, it was revealed that Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly reached out to the SEC about possibly joining the conference.

The story was first reported by the Houston Chronicle as they announced that the two Big-12 teams individually reached out to the Conference.

Texas and Oklahoma are eyeing the SEC 👀



The Big 12 powerhouses have reached out about joining the conference, per @BrentZwerneman pic.twitter.com/9aLz5wTHoA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

An announcement could arrive in just a couple of weeks and if the Longhorns and OU join the SEC, the Conference would have 16 schools.

Texas A&M famously exited the Big-12 nine years ago to go to the SEC, but now it seems like two others are about to join.

Longhorn football finished 4th in the Big-12 last season with a 7-3 record, while the Sooners placed 2nd with a 9-2 record.

