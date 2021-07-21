Voting open for MAX Hall of Fame Class of 2022

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience would like to remind you that voting is open to the public to select five members into the 2022 MAX Hall of Fame.

The centerpiece of the MAX is it’s 360 degree Hall of Fame which honors Mississippi’s greatest artists, musicians, authors and those who have made a significant cultural impact around the world. This year’s 28 nominees include Meridian native David Ruffin and Philadelphia native Marty Stuart.

“Out of the 28, if you vote for 5, you would have cast your valid ballot,” said Mark Tullos, President and CEO of the MAX. “At the end of the process, we’re going to tabulate all of the public votes and all the panel of elector votes and we’ll end up with five new inductees for next year’s induction ceremony. We want to encourage everyone to vote on our website, msarts.org before October 15th when we close the ballot. So please get online and you can vote as many times as you want.”

The five inductees will be announced on Thursday, December 16, 2021. You can vote once per day for five nominees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.