COVID-19 cases spike in Lauderdale county

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Lauderdale county, according to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said the average number of cases in the last five days have been 28 cases per day, that’s significantly higher than the 4 cases a day seen over the last several weeks.

Barrett said LEMA is partnering with Rush Health Systems to get temporary pop-up vaccination sites across the county to help get more shots in arms.

Rush is currently waiting on their application for the sites to be approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

