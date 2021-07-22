Memorial services for Dr. John W. Robinson will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Father Austin McGehee officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. Robinson, age 82, of Meridian passed away at his home after a recent stroke.

He was a graduate of Meridian High School, the University of Mississippi and medical school at The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson was awarded a Silver Beaver from the Boy Scouts of America in recognition of exceptional character and who provided distinguished service within a council. He was Quarterback at Meridian High School before playing at the University of Mississippi. As a halfback at Ole Miss, he was a part of the 1959 squad named SEC Team of the Decade. After college he went to medical school where he specialized in Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Robinson was a flight surgeon and a Major in the Air Force Reserve until 1973. During his life Dr. Robinson had a passion for flying and own several planes over the years.

He opened his orthopedic practice in Meridian, MS and served his community until his retirement in 1999.

Dr. Robinson leaves behind his wife of 48 years Mrs. Barbara Robinson; his children, Tricia Martin, John Robinson Jr. (Claudine) and Leigh Ford (Grant); as well as 6 grandchildren; Scott and Jonathan Martin, Olivia and Emily Robinson, and Connor and Matthew Ford; siblings, Everett Robinson, Robert “Bob” Robinson, and Mary Beth Brock.

Dr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Everett Edwin Robinson and Beth Treadaway Robinson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721