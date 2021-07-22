Advertisement

Drying trend underway, but showers and storms are still possible

A drying trend has begun, but it will be gradual. The rain will not end all at once.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve been talking about drier changes on the way. The changes will be gradual, but we are seeing some evidence of those changes as showers and storms are fewer and fewer day-by-day.

There are still some showers around this evening. They will gradually fade. Still, a few showers are possible through the night. Tonight will be mostly cloudy otherwise. The low temperature by morning will be near 72. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain can fall heavily at times. The high temperatures will average near 90 degrees, but if you get rain earlier you may not quite get to 90 degrees.

Fewer showers day-by-day will mean the chance for rain for you eases. The overall drying trend will come with increasing warmth. We will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. Heat indices could become an issue, too. They will be as high as 105-110 degrees at times.

