DYW Program begins this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Preparations for the annual Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program are underway this week.

Twenty-nine contestants from all over the state have been taking part in rehearsals and a number of activities.

The contestants get to showcase a variety of talents as they compete for a chance to win college scholarship money and a chance to advance to the national DYW Program in Mobile, Alabama.

Wednesday night the participants got to tour the MAX in downtown Meridian and meet the judges for the competition.

They were able to sit down in groups with each judge to learn more about them.

“Meeting the judges tonight will help me become more comfortable with them and to not get as much anxiety whenever I see them tomorrow morning for my interview,” said Alyssa McMullan.

Two nights of preliminary competition begin Thursday night at Evangel Temple.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.