Advertisement

DYW Program begins this week

DYW Program in Meridian
DYW Program in Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Preparations for the annual Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program are underway this week.

Twenty-nine contestants from all over the state have been taking part in rehearsals and a number of activities.

The contestants get to showcase a variety of talents as they compete for a chance to win college scholarship money and a chance to advance to the national DYW Program in Mobile, Alabama.

Wednesday night the participants got to tour the MAX in downtown Meridian and meet the judges for the competition.

They were able to sit down in groups with each judge to learn more about them.

“Meeting the judges tonight will help me become more comfortable with them and to not get as much anxiety whenever I see them tomorrow morning for my interview,” said Alyssa McMullan.

Two nights of preliminary competition begin Thursday night at Evangel Temple.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry
Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

LEMA is partnering with Rush Health Systems to get temporary pop-up vaccination sites across...
COVID-19 cases spike in Lauderdale county
A drying trend has begun, but it will be gradual. The rain will not end all at once.
Drying trend underway, but showers and storms are still possible
MPD said they are seeing a steady increase in youth related shootings, guns and physical...
Youth violence increases in Meridian
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting