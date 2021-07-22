Advertisement

Heat increases this weekend

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a mild and muggy start to our Thursday, with temperatures well into the 70s and dew points in the 70s as well. Patchy fog will be possible in spots through about 9 o’clock this morning, so you might want to leave a little bit of extra time to get to your destination this morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but no major concerns are expected as highs climb to around 90 degrees.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Friday as temperatures continue to warm. We’ll get into the low-90s for highs area-wide by Friday afternoon. Only a few showers and storms will be possible this weekend, so you’re looking pretty good if you have any outdoor activities planned. Just always remember to keep that close eye to the sky.

The heat will be increasing this weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s this weekend with the heat index around 100 degrees. We’ll get even warmer during the next work week. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Monday and Wednesday, with Tuesday being the warmest day with highs in the upper-90s. During this time frame, the heat index may climb as high as 105 degrees. Monday through Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with only a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

