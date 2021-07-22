Advertisement

Janice Lynn Hicks Garrett

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Funeral services for Janice Garrett will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Robinson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Garrett, age 68, of Toomsuba passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Janice was a devoted wife, mother, Mamaw, and friend. Janice lived every day to the fullest and had so much love for the people in her life especially her grandbabies. She loved going to Cooks Bend camp and spending time on the water, cooking, traveling, and loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years Owen Garrett; son, Chad Fontan (Amber); grandchildren, Blakely and Beckett Fontan, Brianna Baker (Alexander); great-grandchildren, Millie and Hayes Baker; siblings, Prentiss Hicks, Jimmy Hicks and Judy Bruce (Bill); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rick Fontan; parents, Prentiss and Louise Hicks.

Pallbearers will be Austin Hicks, Adam Hicks, Tanner Strickland, Kenny Robinson, Adrian Robinson, and Jonathan Robinson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

