Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry

Latest News

Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Abbott BinaxNOW COVID at-home testing kit.
Free COVID testing could return to Laud. Co. after rise in cases
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you