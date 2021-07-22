Advertisement

Mr. Bobby Joe Griffin

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Memorial service for Bobby Joe Griffin will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Hutchison and Bro. Tony Chancelor officiating.

Mr. Griffin age 82, of Meridian passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home.

He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after over 25 years.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Audrey Covington Griffin; children, Wendy Shirley, Billy Griffin, Randy Griffin, and Danny Griffin; grandchildren, Stephen Shirley (Kimberly), Timothy Shirley, Amy Gist (Eric), Will Griffin, Cody Griffin (Kristen), Jonathan Griffin (Alyssa), and Caleb Griffin (Jami); great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kyndal, and Kadence Shirley, Gibson, Griffin, and Gannon Gist, Remi, Gatlin and Anniston Griffin, Caiden Griffin; sister, Laverne Banes (Joe); nieces, Teresa Reedy (Max) and Suzette Banes; special longtime friends, Bob Keller and Jerald Earley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosier and Ruby Lee Griffin; brother, Billie Rosier Griffin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

