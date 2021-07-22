Memorial services for Mr. Jessie McCarty will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. McCarty, 77, of Quitman, who died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Lakeside Nursing Center, Quitman. Visitation: Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home