Advertisement

Mr. Jessie McCarty

Jessie McCarty
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memorial services for Mr. Jessie McCarty will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. McCarty, 77, of Quitman, who died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Lakeside Nursing Center, Quitman. Visitation: Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry

Latest News

Mr. Smiley Bonds
Mrs. Mealetha Stidmon
Mr. Ulysses “Pete” Bertrand
Dr. John W. Robinson