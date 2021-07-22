Funeral services for Mr. Ulysses “Pete” Bertrand will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Glenn A. Jackson and Ron Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Zero Community. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bertrand, 86, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pete retired from the U.S. Navy after serving more than 20 years. He was employed by Meridian Public Schools for five years, and went on to work for Johnson Homes for 15 years. He was a member and Deacon at Central Baptist Church of Meridian. He was also a member of the Earnest Workers Circle of Kings Daughters and Sons International; as well as Meridian Community College Foundation, Lifetime Quest, Queen City Camping Club, Dixie Land Camping Club, and Costal Roadrunners Camping Club.

Mr. Pete is survived by his wife of 18 years Julia Bertrand; children Debbie Bertrand, DeWayne Bertrand (Janet), Deanna Weaver (Randy); and step-daughter Judith James (Ken). Grandchildren, Tiffany Canterbury (Jason), Rebecca Smith (Ruben), Angela Davis (Dylan), Jacob James (Jennifer), Cameron Weaver (Katelyn), Caleb Weaver (Kirsten), Taylor Bertrand (Fiancé Tia), and Aaron Bertrand; and Ten Great-Grandchildren. One brother, Andres Bertrand; sisters Ella Sonnier and Sadie Parent (Mike), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Bertrand is preceded in death by his parent Polite and Ida Legee Bertrand; his first wife Jeanette Bertrand; as well as his two brothers Ruston Bertrand and Norris Bertrand.

The Bertrand family suggests memorials be made as donations to Central Baptist Church of Meridian or to American Cancer Society.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Canterbury, Michael Canterbury, Cameron Weaver, Caleb Weaver, Taylor Bertrand, Aaron Bertrand, Ruben Denison, Jacob James, and Dylan Davis.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Bertrand family will receive guest from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites.

