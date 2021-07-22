Neshoba County Fair returns after one-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out last year due to COVID, Mississippi’s giant house party is back.

The Neshoba County Fair opens Friday and will feature eight days worth of arts and crafts, harness racing, a carnival midway, political speaking, nightly entertainment, petting zoos, a rodeo and much more.

But perhaps the most important thing to many people in attendance is the unique family reunion style atmosphere the fair offers.

”Just to renew old friendships and make new ones and they missed that last year,” said Kevin Cheatham, who will take over next year as the Neshoba County Fair Manager. “That socialization is such key for it for everyone to be able to get out and socialize with old friends and make new friends. Mississippi’s giant house party and the Neshoba County Fair is the place to do that. It’s a great place to have kids and to be able to grow up. I’ve been here my entire life so it’s just a great experience.”

Prior to 2020, the last time the fair was cancelled was back in the early 1940′s due to World War II.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.