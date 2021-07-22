One man paralyzed after shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is paralyzed, and two suspects are in custody after a shooting on July 16th.

Michael McDonald is in the ICU and is paralyzed for the rest of his life. This comes after he was shot in the neck while in his truck, outside of a meridian home.

The gunshot severed his spine.

Police said they have two suspects in custody. 31-year-old, Kayle Rush is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm. according to police, he has an extensive history of crimes.

27-year-old, Kristina Visnich, is charged with accessory after the fact and hindering prosecutions.

