Advertisement

One man paralyzed after shooting

Two suspects are in custody
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is paralyzed, and two suspects are in custody after a shooting on July 16th.

Michael McDonald is in the ICU and is paralyzed for the rest of his life. This comes after he was shot in the neck while in his truck, outside of a meridian home.

The gunshot severed his spine.

Police said they have two suspects in custody. 31-year-old, Kayle Rush is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm. according to police, he has an extensive history of crimes.

27-year-old, Kristina Visnich, is charged with accessory after the fact and hindering prosecutions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry
Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
Henry Benamon wanted in murder.
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in Macon murder
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

MPD said they are seeing a steady increase in youth related shootings, guns and physical...
Youth violence increases in Meridian
Marion PD gears up for school supply drive
Marion PD gears up for school supply drive
Weather - July 21, 2021
Weather - July 21, 2021
‘Shots at the Barbershop’ held Wednesday
‘Shots at the Barbershop’ held Wednesday