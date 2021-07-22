Advertisement

Staying safe from mosquitoes

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mosquitoes are common in our area and they can bring some serious diseases with them.

“They feed on blood, so they can transmit multiple diseases, anything from West Nile virus, they transmit diseases between animals, human beings can catch diseases from mosquitoes,” said Shani Hay, an MSU extension agent in Lauderdale County.

Mosquitoes like standing water, so be sure to get rid of any standing water sources around your yard, including plants that capture waters in their leaves. Also remember to replace pet and livestock drinking water regularly.

“Obviously they need water, even small amounts of water, so like pots that have water pans below them, or catch drains,” Hay said.

Experts recommend wearing repellent when doing outdoor activities. There are other things you can do to keep mosquitoes away.

“People can plant things in their yard that actually repel mosquitoes, like citronella is one, rosemary, garlic,” Hay said. “So there are some natural plants that are very aromatic that mosquitoes don’t like, and they won’t hang around if they’re there.”

According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

