Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:58 AM on July 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:52 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.