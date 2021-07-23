NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GREGORY RHONE19691700 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
CHYNNA GOWDY19954421 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
BRADFORD R CALDWELL1990HOMELESSDISTUBING A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRIAN C SWAIN198915174 CLEAR SPRINGS RD BILOXI, MSSHOPLIFTING
THOMAS J BOSWELL JR19682323 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JARVIS HAMPTON19962419 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ROBERT HUGHES20002013 PRINCE GEORGE DR VICKSBURG, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
KENNON L CARR19773820 RUFUS MARTIN RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:58 AM on July 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:52 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.