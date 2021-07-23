City of Meridian Arrest Report July 23, 2021
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GREGORY RHONE
|1969
|1700 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|CHYNNA GOWDY
|1995
|4421 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|BRADFORD R CALDWELL
|1990
|HOMELESS
|DISTUBING A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRIAN C SWAIN
|1989
|15174 CLEAR SPRINGS RD BILOXI, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|THOMAS J BOSWELL JR
|1968
|2323 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JARVIS HAMPTON
|1996
|2419 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|ROBERT HUGHES
|2000
|2013 PRINCE GEORGE DR VICKSBURG, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|KENNON L CARR
|1977
|3820 RUFUS MARTIN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:58 AM on July 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:52 AM on July 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.