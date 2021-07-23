Advertisement

Divorce Docket July 16-22, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JODI K. KOCH DRAKE and CHRISTIAN D. DRAKE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Savannah R Riley and Elijah G Riley
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Ruby E Williams and Deondrae L Williams
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KELLIE SHEAR HALL and LILLY M HALL

