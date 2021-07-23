Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Lauderdale County School Board District
LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision
LEMA is partnering with Rush Health Systems to get temporary pop-up vaccination sites across...
COVID-19 cases spike in Lauderdale county
MPD said they are seeing a steady increase in youth related shootings, guns and physical...
Youth violence increases in Meridian
An officer stands in a rainstorm during a funeral procession to honor a 100-year-old World War...
Officer stands in rain to honor veteran

Latest News

Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
Feels-Like Futurecast - July 23 at 2 PM
The heat index climbs to 105 this weekend
President Joe Biden says his COVID response team is determining whether new mask...
COVID: White House considers mask recommendations
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze