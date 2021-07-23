Advertisement

Hardee’s giving back to veterans next week

Hardee's(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hardee’s has a special treat for veterans on Monday, July 26. The location on Frontage Road in Meridian will be giving out free breakfast to a certain number of veterans between 8 and 10 a.m.

“They’ll get their choice of their sausage or bacon platter, so come on out while the supplies last, the first 50 veterans,” said Ron Mason, the district manager for Hardee’s. “We want to honor them, we can’t thank them enough for what all they’ve done to sacrifice their lives for our community and for our country.”

Mason said it’s important for the restaurant to give back to veterans since they gave the ultimate sacrifice to us.

“It’s really important for us because we want to honor our veterans; I mean, they are the true heroes and so many times they’re forgotten for what they’ve done in our community and in our country, and we just want to say thank you, we want to give back to our veterans,” Mason explained.

Hardee’s will also be helping veterans by being sponsors of the Ralph Morgan Rodeo on August 6th and 7th, and the Veterans Rodeo in Butler, Alabama.

“We want to also remind people to come out and support the Veterans Rodeo in Butler, Alabama, it’ll be the 30th and 31st, next weekend, they’re in Butler, just outside of town,”Mason said. “It’s an awesome opportunity to come out and support the veterans there.”

HERE’S ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM HARDEE’S:

DINE IN ONLY Offer of ONE FREE Sausage or Bacon Breakfast Platter and a small beverage to the first FIFTY military veterans on MONDAY, JULY 26TH ONLY FROM 8:00 TO 10:00 A.M. at the Hardee’s® located at 2102 North Frontage Road, Meridian, Mississippi. Must show valid military ID at time of order to receive offer. While supplies last. No purchase necessary. Not valid with any other offer, discount or combo. © 2021 Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. All rights reserved.

