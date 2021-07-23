The heat index climbs to 105 this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-70s across the area this morning under mainly clear skies. Pacthy fog will be possible in spots through about 8 a.m., but no major concerns are expected. We’ll see high temperatures climb into the low-90s this afternoon, with the heat index around 100. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, so continue to keep that eye to the sky.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in te mid-70s. More scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend, but the main story will be the increasing heat across our area. Highs will be in the low-90s on Saturday and then the mid-90s on Sunday. Heat index values will likely climb between 100 and 105, so be sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activites planned.

Rain chances will decrease further on Monday as temperatures continue to warm. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday as highs climb into the mid-90s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s with the heat index around 105 and maybe even slightly higher than that. Storm chances will increase again by Thursday, but no major rain concerns are expected this weekend. Highs will drop back into the low-90s by Thursday.

