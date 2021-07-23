Advertisement

LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision

Lauderdale County School Board District
Lauderdale County School Board District(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County School District board tonight approved a COVID-19 plan that masks will be optional in all school settings.

The guidelines were presented at Thursday night’s board meeting and stressed that temperature checks will continue on all campuses at the start of each school day and that social distancing will be attempted when and where it’s practical.

Dr. Deshannon Davis of the LCDS says this decision was made only after getting a lot of important opinions.

”We talked with medical professionals,” said Davis. “We talked with our school nurses, our administrators, our teachers on the front lines. All of these people that dealt with all of the issues last year. We brought them to the table so we did not make this decision in haste but we are making some changes from last year guidelines. Last year we were under a state mandate, an executive order by our governor where he required all k-12 students, staff and anyone on our campus to wear a mask. But this year the LCSD has decided has decided to make that a parental decision.”

Tonight’s decisions are subject to change due to executive order by the Governor or the LCSD School Board.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Council Meeting
Council meets in front of a packed City Hall auditorium
One man left paralyzed, and two suspects in custody after a shooting on July 16th.
One man paralyzed after shooting
Interesting moments at a court hearing this morning involving a man accused of ambushing and...
Man accused of shooting local judge in court
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS
CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry

Latest News

Abbott BinaxNOW COVID at-home testing kit.
Free COVID testing could return to Laud. Co. after rise in cases
Mosquitoes
Staying safe from mosquitoes
Fair returns after one year hiatus
Neshoba County Fair returns after one-year hiatus
Weekend Forecast
Heat increases this weekend