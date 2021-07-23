LCSD says mask wearing will be a parental decision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County School District board tonight approved a COVID-19 plan that masks will be optional in all school settings.

The guidelines were presented at Thursday night’s board meeting and stressed that temperature checks will continue on all campuses at the start of each school day and that social distancing will be attempted when and where it’s practical.

Dr. Deshannon Davis of the LCDS says this decision was made only after getting a lot of important opinions.

”We talked with medical professionals,” said Davis. “We talked with our school nurses, our administrators, our teachers on the front lines. All of these people that dealt with all of the issues last year. We brought them to the table so we did not make this decision in haste but we are making some changes from last year guidelines. Last year we were under a state mandate, an executive order by our governor where he required all k-12 students, staff and anyone on our campus to wear a mask. But this year the LCSD has decided has decided to make that a parental decision.”

Tonight’s decisions are subject to change due to executive order by the Governor or the LCSD School Board.

