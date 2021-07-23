MCC not requiring vaccinations for fall semester

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College has released important Covid-19 related information for the upcoming semester.

MCC president, Dr. Thomas Huebner said students are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, but it’s not required.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Unvaccinated students are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing. MCC is closely monitoring the delta variant upsurge and could alter its Covid-19 plan if needed.

“The new variants create an interesting dilemma and of course, we are tracking that daily as are my colleagues across the state we wanna make sure we make good decisions and wise decisions on how we respond to that. Unfortunately, we have had a good practice run over the last year and a half and we’re able to mobilize quickly if we need to make adjustments in light of that new strain,” said Dr. Huebner.

Dr. Huebner says MCC is doing what it can to make sure the new semester will be as “normal” as possible while keeping students and staff safe.

